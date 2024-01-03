TheTrucker.com
Average US diesel prices down across nation

By John Worthen
U.S. diesel fuel prices, on average, are down, according to the Energy Information Administration.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel is down across the nation, according to the latest figures from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

As of Jan. 1, the national average sits at $3.876 per gallon. That’s down from $3.914 per gallon on Dec. 25 and $3.894 on Dec. 18.

The lowest average price in the nation can be found along the Gulf Coast at $3.565 per gallon, while the highest prices are in California at $5.184 per gallon.

In the Midwest, the average price as of Jan 1 sat at $3.750 per gallon, while along the East Coast, prices sat at just over $4 per gallon.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

John Worthen
