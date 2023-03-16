Bendix announces 3-year sponsorship of Ohio charitable run

AVON, Ohio — Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC has announced a three-year sponsorship of the annual Eagle Run, which raises funds for the Avon, Ohio, Schools’ Educational Endowment Fund and other local charities.

This year’s run marks the event’s 21st year and is scheduled for May 27 at Avon High School, according to a news release.

“At Bendix, we have a long-standing passion for encouraging the journey of health and wellness for our employees and their family members, alongside deep community support for the places we call home,” Maria Gutierrez, Bendix senior director of environmental, social and governance (ESG), said. “Proudly supporting this popular and impactful event enables us to do both in a very meaningful way that puts our values into action.”

Walkers and runners of all ages can participate in the Eagle Run, which offers a 5-mile run, a 5K run/walk and a 1-mile kids’ fun run.

Over the past two decades, the race has raised more than $500,000 for the Avon Schools Educational Endowment Fund, which receives half of the race’s proceeds each year and provides grants that enable teachers to develop creative opportunities for students when public funding is not available, according to the news release.

This year’s race will also support the French Creek Family YMCA, Avon/Avon Lake Community Resource Services (CRS) and other local charities.

On race day, Bendix will display one of its tractor-trailers — equipped with the latest advanced driver assistance system safety technologies — so those in attendance can see a big rig up close and talk to experts from the company’s demo team, the news release noted.

“Over the past 20 years, the Eagle Run has become an important annual tradition for the Avon community as we kick off the Memorial Day holiday weekend,” Ben Hodge, superintendent of Avon Local Schools, said. “The event averages nearly 1,000 participants/runners each year, and approximately half of those are our own Avon schoolchildren. The race is an amazing family activity, and we are happy to welcome Bendix as our presenting sponsor. Along with being a fun day for all, the Eagle Run brings lasting benefits to Avon teachers, students, and many other community members – we’re proud to partner with Bendix and our additional sponsors to help continue this important effort.”

On giving back to the community, Gutierrez said: “Wherever we operate, Bendix encourages our employees to find ways for us to give back — both as individuals and as an organization. (It’s) in our company DNA. The Eagle Run is one more way we can engage, live our company values, and show the community the true heart of our team members. We look forward to lacing up our shoes and taking part this spring.”

