Blown tire causes big rig crash in Arizona

LITTLE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY, Ariz. – A truck crash in Arizona was not as bad as it looked over the Labor Day weekend.

According to a media release, the Arizona Highway Patrol (AZDPS) as well as troopers with its Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Unit responded in the early morning hours on Monday to a single-vehicle crash.

AZDPS said it investigated a commercial vehicle collision on Interstate 40 between Flagstaff and Winslow, Ariz.

Police say the investigation revealed that the front-right tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control.

“Fortunately, no one was injured, and the roadway wasn’t blocked on this holiday travel weekend,” AZDPS stated.