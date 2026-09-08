Blown tire causes big rig crash in Arizona

LITTLE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY, Ariz. – A truck crash in Arizona was not as bad as it looked over the Labor Day weekend.
According to a media release, the Arizona Highway Patrol (AZDPS) as well as troopers with its Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Unit responded in the early morning hours on Monday to a single-vehicle crash.
AZDPS said it investigated a commercial vehicle collision on Interstate 40 between Flagstaff and Winslow, Ariz.
Police say the investigation revealed that the front-right tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control.
“Fortunately, no one was injured, and the roadway wasn’t blocked on this holiday travel weekend,” AZDPS stated.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.