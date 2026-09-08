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Blown tire causes big rig crash in Arizona

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Blown tire causes big rig crash in Arizona
Arizona police say a blown tire caused a big rig crash early Monday morning. (Courtesy AZDPS)

LITTLE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY, Ariz. – A truck crash in Arizona was not as bad as it looked over the Labor Day weekend.

According to a media release, the Arizona Highway Patrol (AZDPS) as well as troopers with its Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Unit responded in the early morning hours on Monday to a single-vehicle crash.

AZDPS said it investigated a commercial vehicle collision on Interstate 40 between Flagstaff and Winslow, Ariz.

Police say the investigation revealed that the front-right tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control.

“Fortunately, no one was injured, and the roadway wasn’t blocked on this holiday travel weekend,” AZDPS stated.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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