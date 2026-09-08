Georgia reported 22 CMV crashes over Labor Day weekend, 364 DUI arrests

The Georgia Department of Public Safety (GADPS) reported more than 360 DUI arrests during the Labor Day Holiday weekend.

GADPS final statistics for the period that began Friday and ended at midnight Monday night also included 22 crashes that involved Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMV).

According to the final statistics gathered from law enforcement agencies throughout the state of Georgia, GADPS said a total of 364 arrests for driving under the influence (DUI) were made. That number includes 216 arrests in the first 24 hours of the holiday reporting period.

There were also 1,183 seatbelt citations given along with 870 citations issued for distracted driving.

GADPS also reported that four were killed and 139 people were injured in 352 crashes. The report added that 24 of those crashes involved driving under the influence.