Box truck driver gets 60 years for a road rage shooting that killed a man

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for a road rage highway shooting that killed a central Indiana man who was returning home after a long shift at work.

A Marion County judge sentenced Dion Kimbrough, 24, on Friday after a jury convicted him in August of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in Eli Hickerson’s fatal shooting.

Prosecutors said Hickerson, 30, of Carthage, was a passenger in a car on July 18, 2022, when Kimbrough shot him. Kimbrough was driving a box truck as the two vehicles were traveling along Interstate 70 on Indianapolis’ far east side.

“Mr. Hickerson tragically lost his life due to an unacceptable act of road rage violence on his commute home from work,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement.

Kimbrough’s attorney, Israel Nunez Cruz, has said that his client acted in self-defense and that he plans to appeal his conviction.

The car’s driver told investigators he saw a box truck driving erratically on Interstate 465 before it began following his vehicle as he exited onto I-70, prosecutors said. The driver said the box truck then approached his car, and the truck’s driver fired multiple shots.