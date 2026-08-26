Bridge strike in Alabama causes closures

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A portion of Interstate 65 in Shelby County Alabama was closed for seven hours on Tuesday after a bridge strike on County Road 37 which caused concrete to fall onto the interstate.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 65 were shut down after a bridge strike on the underside of CR-87 bridge over I-65 at Exit 234 in Shelby County shortly before noon on Tuesday.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), “a piece of construction equipment” struck the bridge, causing concrete debris to fall on the roadway. The concrete had to be removed and crews cut away damaged rebar underneath the bridge which necessitated the closing of the interstate and the County Road 37 bridge.

ALDOT announced at 7:35 p.m. local time that it had reopened I-65 south at Exit 234 in Calera.

All southbound lanes were shut down for seven hours Tuesday.

“The southbound lane of the CR-87 bridge itself will remain closed for a few weeks until the damaged section can be repaired,” ALDOT stated.