Trucker suffers minor injuries in Missouri crash

MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A truck driver suffered what the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported as minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.
According to an MSHP crash summary, the incident occurred around 12:03 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36, two miles west of Callao in Macon County.
Police sy a 2025 Freightliner Cascadia driven by a 45-year-old woman from Springfield, Mass. traveled through the median across the eastbound lane where she then struck a ditch and multiple small trees.
There was no information from the MSHP on why the driver ran off the road.
The incident remains under investigation by the MSHP.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.