Trucker suffers minor injuries in Missouri crash

MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A truck driver suffered what the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported as minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an MSHP crash summary, the incident occurred around 12:03 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36, two miles west of Callao in Macon County.

Police sy a 2025 Freightliner Cascadia driven by a 45-year-old woman from Springfield, Mass. traveled through the median across the eastbound lane where she then struck a ditch and multiple small trees.

There was no information from the MSHP on why the driver ran off the road.

The incident remains under investigation by the MSHP.