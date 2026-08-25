Quarterhill partners with PennDOT to support commercial vehicle monitoring tech infrastructure

TORONTO — Quarterhill Inc. is announcing it has secured a contract with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to provide ongoing maintenance, calibration, and support services for the Commonwealth’s Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) program.

The agreement is valued at approximately $4.6 million over an initial three-year term with options to extend for an additional two years.

“As transportation agencies move to modernize critical roadway infrastructure through intelligent commercial vehicle monitoring, automated data collection and connected transportation systems, this award reinforces Quarterhill’s role as a trusted technology partner,” Quarterhill said.

PennDOT WIM Program

“Reliable and accurate vehicle data is fundamental to maintaining safe and efficient transportation networks,” said Chuck Myers, CEO, Quarterhill. “Through our partnership with PennDOT, we are supporting data-driven decision-making that helps protect infrastructure investments, improve safety, and optimize commercial vehicle operations across Pennsylvania.”

Quarterhill will deliver scheduled maintenance, emergency repair services and system calibration for PennDOT’s network of planning and compliance WIM sites across the state, including support for new site installations, upgrades and reporting integration with PennDOT’s Field Operations Manager system. These services help ensure the continuous collection of accurate, real-time commercial vehicle and traffic data, supporting infrastructure planning, freight mobility, roadway safety, weight compliance and more informed transportation decision-making across the Commonwealth.

“The award further strengthens Quarterhill’s long-standing relationships with transportation agencies across North America and reflects the company’s commitment to helping customers modernize transportation infrastructure through advanced ITS technologies,” Quarterhill said. “In 2026 alone, the company has secured contracts with agencies in Oklahoma, Illinois, Indiana, California, New Jersey and Massachusetts.”