CBP gets big rig with $3.3 million in hard narcotics in cement load at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas — A tractor trailer attempting to crosss the border in Texas had concrete reasons to be seized.

A press releasee from U.S. Customs and Border Protection states officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized methamphetamine that totaled over $3,300,000 in street value.

“This significant seizure of methamphetamine underscores the unwavering commitment of our officers to protect our nation’s borders and communities from the dangers of illicit drug trafficking, “said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This interception is a testament to the exceptional targeting skills, attention to detail, and professionalism of our officers. Their hard work and dedication to the mission is a job well done in keeping these dangerous substances off our streets.”

The seizure occurred on Tuesday at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2020 International tractor manifesting a shipment of cement for secondary inspection. CBP says following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 25 packages containing 368.17 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the commodity.

The narcotics had a street value of $3,385,424