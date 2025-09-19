TheTrucker.com
One person receives minor injuries after hitting commercial vehicle in California

By Bruce Guthrie -
One person receives minor injuries after hitting commercial vehicle in California (Courtesy of CHP)

A California man is nursing minor injuries after running into the back of a commercial vehicle.

The Coastal Division Commercial Unit personnel of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and a commercial vehicle in the CHP-Buellton Area, according to a social media post.

CHP investigators determined the pickup driver was traveling too fast for the slower-moving traffic ahead and was unable to safely stop, resulting in a rear-end crash with the commercial trailer.

CHP reported that driver of the pickup sustained only minor injuries.

Authorities also stated that it took crews significant time to safely separate the vehicles.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

