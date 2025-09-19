Missouri State Highway Patrol stirring up a STORM

THe Missouri State Highway Patrol has a new way of handling traffic issues, and it is causing a “storm.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s newly formed Strategic Traffic Operations & Rapid Mobilization (STORM) team deployed throughout Jackson County on September 16, 2025, to address dangerous driving behavior and criminal activity.

Jackson County is located along Interstate 55 south of St. Louis.

In that area, the MSHP reports that its STORM team was assisted by the Patrol’s Aircraft Division during this operation. The results of this operation include:

· 72 Traffic Stops

· 89 Warnings

· 5 Speed Citations

· 14 Hazardous Moving Citations

· 27 Non-Moving Citations

· 18 Misdemeanor Arrests

· 12 Felony Arrests

· 1 Firearm Seized

According to an MSHP release announcing the formation of the STORM team, it is a proactive step by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Public Safety to help ensure Missouri is a safe place to live and visit.

STORM is a specialized group composed of 23 troopers established to aggressively enforce criminal activity and hazardous driving behaviors throughout Missouri. STORM is made up of troopers with diverse expertise including canine units, impaired driving enforcement, hazardous moving specialists, interdiction officers, and motorcycle officers. The Patrol’s Aircraft Division will frequently be involved in STORM operations.

The STORM team has been operational since September 1, 2025