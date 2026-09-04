CBP officers seize over $2.9 million in cocaine in 2 separate big rig inspections

LAREDO, Texas — Officers at the Mexican border found nearly $3 million in drugs in two separate inspections of big rigs last month.

A release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) stated that officers at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge and World Trade Bridge seized the drugs that totaled over $2,960,000.

“These significant cocaine seizures underscore the vigilance and enforcement focus of our frontline CBP officers at the Laredo Port of Entry,” said Alberto Flores, Port Director. “Our officers used their training, technology, and canine enforcement resources to identify and stop dangerous narcotics before they could reach our communities. We remain committed to disrupting smuggling attempts and enforcing our nation’s laws at the border.”

CBP said the first seizure occurred on Aug. 21, at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2011 Volvo tractor hauling a trailer for an enforcement inspection.

Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 80.68 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer. The narcotics had a street value of $1,077,357.

The second seizure occurred on Aug. 24, at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2007 T3 Freightliner tractor manifesting a shipment of “car parts” for a secondary enforcement inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 141.53 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer. The narcotics has a street value of $1,889,791.

The narcotics combined had a street value of $2,967,148.