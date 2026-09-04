Police say weather a factor in New York crash involving big rig

TULLY, New York — One person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning in New York.

New York State Police (NYSP) said in a news release that at approximately 10:48 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to Interstate 81 in Tully for a reported personal injury motor vehicle crash.

NYSP said its investigation determined that a 2023 Subaru operated by a woman from Binghamton, New York, later identified as Paige O’Donnell, 24, was traveling northbound on Interstate 81 in the passing lane when she lost control of the vehicle on the wet roadway.

Police say the Subaru subsequently struck a guardrail before entering the travel lanes and colliding at a right angle with a 2009 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling northbound in the driving lane.

O’Donnell was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the tractor-trailer, Christopher A. Tomlinson, 54, of Stony Point, New York, was not injured.

NYSP said the crash is believed to be weather-related.