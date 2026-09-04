Trucker accused of illegally transporting horses for slaughter and consumption in Canada

A truck driver was arrested in New York and has been accused of transporting horses from Pennsylvania to Canada for slaughter and consumption.

According to the New York State Police (NYSP) news release, the agency was tipped off to a complaint regarding the transportation of horses through New York State for slaughter and human consumption in Canada.

The New York State Humane Association brought the complaint to the attention of the Warren County District Attorney’s Office regarding multiple horses being transported from Pennsylvania, through New York State, with a final destination of a slaughter facility in Quebec, Canada, according to the news release.

NYSP said it initiated an investigation and worked in conjunction with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the nonprofit organization Animals’ Angels, which focused on Rotz’s Livestock, owned by Bruce Rotz and located in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

In the overnight hours on Tuesday at approximately 2:24 a.m., New York State troopers were traveling north on U.S. Highway 11 in DeKalb when they observed a red 2007 Freightliner towing a livestock trailer traveling northbound. Troopers observed a violation and initiated a traffic stop.

The operator was identified as Robert M. Seitz, of Lewiston, Pennsylvania. Members of the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and conducted a safety inspection of the truck and trailer.

During the investigation, troopers determined Seitz was transporting multiple horses that had been tagged for transport to Canada for slaughter. Seitz was arrested and charged with violating New York State Agriculture and Markets Law § 385.02, which prohibits the slaughter of horses for human or animal consumption.

The horses were removed from Seitz’s custody and arrangements were made for their protection.

Seitz was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of DeKalb Court at a later date.