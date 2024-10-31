TheTrucker.com
CNG big rig partially melts after fire on 15 Freeway in San Bernardino County

By Dana Guthrie -
Flames engulf CNG-powered semi on 15 Freeway in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy CHP)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. A twisted, melted frame is all that remains of a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered big rig after its tanks caught fire on the 15 Freeway in the Mountain Pass community in San Bernardino County Wednesday.

According to a social media post from the California Highway Patrol, officers were called to the incident near Bailey Road near the California-Nevada border after both of the truck’s tanks caught fire Wednesday morning.

Authorities said no one was injured in the crash but the right lane of the freeway was closed as crews worked to clear the roadway. The names of those involved have not been released at this time. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and it is unclear what caused the tanks to catch fire.

CNG is a fuel alternative to gasoline and diesel made by compressing natural gas to a high pressure.

This is an on-going story.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
