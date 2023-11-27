Company partners with TxDOT on automated trucking corridor

AUSTIN, Texas — Cavnue, a company that combines technology with infrastructure projects, is working collaboratively with the state of Texas to build the nation’s first automated trucking corridor.

The SH 130 Smart Freight Corridor will be focused on a 21-mile segment of the highway in the greater Austin area, with the potential for a broader network expansion across key interstate routes of interstates 10, 35 and 45 within the Texas Triangle.

“Trucking is core to the Texas economy, and SH 130 has become one of the most important thoroughfares driving the economic boom currently underway in central Texas,” said Tyler Duvall, co-founder and CEO of Cavnue.”By collaborating with TxDOT and the other trucking and advanced vehicle technology companies already doing business in the state, we are ensuring that the state’s roadways keep up with vehicle innovations and advance Texas as a hub for testing, investments and deployments in self-driving vehicle technology.”

Truck or freight volumes on Texas’ interstates are expected to increase by 50% between 2016 and 2045, according to a Cavnue news release. More than 25% (by value) of all goods and materials produced, used or exported in the U.S. today travel on Texas’ transportation network, and 65% of this freight moves through the state by truck.

“This project integrates roadway and technology improvements that provide connected and automated trucks with key information about the road ahead, optimizing their performance and enhancing safety for all Texans,” the news release noted. This project aims to increase safety for all road users, enable more efficient operations and maintenance, improve traffic flow, and accelerate the adoption of connected and automated vehicles.”

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) selected this segment of SH 130 for a competitive procurement process and chose Cavnue as its partner to execute this project.

Cavnue will work closely with TxDOT on every aspect of the project development process, including conceptual design, permitting and construction.

“Safety is priority number one at TxDOT,” said TxDOT’s Mike Arellano, the Austin District deputy engineer. “The largest opportunity to reduce crashes is by improving the driver experience by broadcasting digital roadway information to on-board automated systems to help advanced and automated trucks navigate the roadway environment safely and more efficiently.”