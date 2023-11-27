Toys for Tots, Goodyear partner for chance to ride in Blimp with Santa

GARDENA, Calif. — Old St. Nick’s usual mode of transportation is a sleigh and eight reindeer. Well, nine, counting Rudolph and his trusty red nose.

But this year, the the U.S. Marine Corp’s Toys for Tots program is partnering with Goodyear for a chance to take a ride with Santa in something a bit different but just as high-flying: The iconic Goodyear Blimp.

The giveaway coincides with the annual Toys for Tots event, which will be held this year from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 19200 South Main. St. in Gardena, California. That’s the home of the Goodyear Blimp.

Toys for Tots accepts donations of new, unwrapped toys to support their yearly campaign. A donation is encouraged, but not required. Cash donations are also accepted.

“Our open house event will consist of ground tours of the Goodyear Blimp,” the news release stated. “We will have a food vendor on-site, Pepsi, activities for the children and most importantly Santa and his elves. For safety and security purposes all guests attending our Toys for Tots event will be asked to show their ticket upon arrival at our facility. A ticket must be presented to security in order to park on our premises. We do ask that all guests wear close toed shoes.”

A copy of the sweepstakes entry form can be found by clicking here.

Those who want to enter must print the form and bring it with them the day of the event. One entry per household.

The winner will win a chance to ride with Santa on the Blimp.

For terms and conditions, click here.

Questions can be emailed to: [email protected].