Construction could begin this summer on long-planned roadway

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont’s largest city says construction could begin this summer on a road project that has been in the planning stages for decades.

The Burlington City Council on Monday unanimously approved a construction contract for the $45 million Champlain Parkway.

The project is designed to improve traffic circulation, alleviate overburdened roadways, protect Lake Champlain through enhanced storm water management, and improve vehicular, bike, and pedestrian safety.

The office of Mayor Miro Weinberger says the federal government will pay 95% of the cost, the state 3% and the city 2%.

The Champlain Parkway will be a two-lane road that is designed to eventually connect Interstate 189 with downtown Burlington, but the initial construction phase will not connect to the interstate.

Weinberger’s office says the construction schedule will allow the mayor’s office and the City Council “to work with the public in the future to determine when our community is ready for the second phase of the project that will make the interstate connection.”