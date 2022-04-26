Lane closure, detour scheduled for Illinois Tollway improvements

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. – Beginning the week of May 2, the eastbound lanes on West Lake Street under the Tri-State Tollway (Interstate 294) will be closed to traffic through the end of the month with a posted detour, and traffic shifts and overnight closures will be needed on ramps connecting I-290 to Lake Street/North Avenue.

The closures and detours needed are for Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways-led local roadway and bridge construction in Elmhurst and Northlake to accommodate the Illinois Tollway’s North Avenue Interchange Project on the Central Tri-State Tollway.

Electronic message signs and construction signage will be put in place to alert drivers in advance of closures and detours, which are necessary to safely accommodate a work zone. Up-to-date closure information will be posted on the Tollway website in the Daily Construction Alert. All work is weather dependent.

Lane closures on eastbound West Lake Street are scheduled to begin the week of May 2 and a detour will be put in place directing traffic east on North Avenue (Illinois Route 64) and south on Railroad Avenue to access West Lake Street. Traffic is scheduled to remain in this configuration until the end of May.

In addition to accommodate construction, traffic shifts will be put in place on the ramp connecting eastbound I-290 to Lake Street/North Avenue and nightly closures will be scheduled on the ramp connecting westbound I-290 to eastbound Lake Street/North Avenue, from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. the following morning.

Construction in this area is being coordinated with Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways, the Illinois Department of Transportation, the City of Elmhurst and the City of Northlake, as well as local fire and police departments.

Construction updates, project information, maps and detour information for work that is part of the North Avenue Interchange Project at I-294 are available in the Projects section on the Tollway’s website at www.illinoistollway.com as well as on the Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways website at maps.cookcountyil.gov/hwyproject.

Ongoing lane closures and traffic shifts are scheduled to continue over the next three years on these local roadways to allow Cook County to complete the roadway improvements which includes pavement reconstruction, bridge work, watermain reconstruction, drainage installation, and traffic signal modifications.

The project will include work to realign a portion of County Line Road to accommodate the reconstruction and widening of the Central Tri-State Tollway and for the North Avenue Interchange Project, which includes construction of a new ramp connecting southbound I-294 to County Line Road to provide new access to North Avenue and Lake Street and to help reduce congestion at the interchange and on local roads.

In addition, the North Avenue and Lake Street (U.S. Route 20) intersection will be reconfigured to improve traffic flow and provide new direct access to eastbound North Avenue. Drainage improvements are planned to help alleviate flooding in the area during periods of heavy rainfall.

Construction of detention ponds to hold stormwater and the installation of new storm sewers will help address flooding along North Avenue.

In partnership with the Illinois Tollway and cities of Northlake and Elmhurst, Cook County is leading the project’s design and will be constructing the project improvements. This work is part of the Tollway’s 15-year, $14 billion capital program, Move Illinois: The Illinois Tollway Driving the Future.