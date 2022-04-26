J.B. Hunt honors, awards 69 drivers for safely driving 2 million-plus miles

LOWELL, Ark. — J.B. Hunt recognized 69 of its company drivers who have driven 2-4 million safe miles during its annual Million Mile celebration.

The company made the announcement in a LinkedIn post.

““This celebration is one of our favorite events of the year,” Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of contract services, said. “It takes a great amount of patience and dedication to drive two million-plus safe miles, and we’re honored to recognize the men and women who go above and beyond each day to ensure J.B. Hunt remains one of the safest fleets on the road.”

J.B. Hunt drivers and employees took part in the Million Mile Walk of Fame, a company tradition to celebrate the Million Mile drivers and their families.

During the celebration, corporate employees lined four flights of stairs to congratulate drivers with cheers, applause and high fives.

In addition to the Walk of Fame, drivers were treated to an honorary lunch, an awards ceremony, and a visit with company leadership. Drivers will also receive recognition on J.B. Hunt’s Million Mile Wall, which includes more than 4,000 company drivers who have achieved at least one million safe miles.

J.B. Hunt implemented the Million Mile program in 1996 and hosted its first celebration in 2001. Since its beginning, the Million Mile event has been the premier celebration for J.B. Hunt drivers and their families.

The celebration was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, so in 2021, J.B. Hunt recognized drivers who reached their million-mile accomplishment during a two-week event.