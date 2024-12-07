TheTrucker.com
Georgia State Trooper delivers baby on side of the interstate in Atlanta

By Bruce Guthrie -
Georgia State Police Trooper Rutledge helped deliver baby on an Atlanta interstate highway.

ATLANTA — According to a report from Fox 5 in Atlanta, a trooper with the Georgia State Patrol is being credited for helping a couple with the birth of their new baby on Thursday.

GSP says Rutledge was on I-85 South near GA 400 when he was flagged down by a man on the side of the road who said that his wife was in labor.

He called for EMS but realized that they would not make it in time, so he prepared to help deliver the baby.

With Trooper Rutledge’s assistance, the mother was able to deliver the baby, and he cleared the baby’s airway.

After a few minutes, Grady EMS arrived at the scene and took both mother and baby to the hospital to be checked out.

“We are happy to report that mother and child were doing well,” GSP stated via news release.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

