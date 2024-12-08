TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Kansas man dead after pickup truck collides with semi

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Kansas man dead after pickup truck collides with semi
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Kansas man dead after pickup truck collides with semi
One man has died in Kansas when his pickup truck collided with a semi.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 49-year-old Kansas man died Friday after his pickup truck collided with a semi-truck in south-central Kansas as reported by the Witchita Eagle.

The news report stated that the man was identified as Joseph Bailey of Kingman, citing a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log entry.

The crash occurred at about 10:28 a.m. along U.S. Highway 160 in Harper County. Bailey was westbound on U.S. 160 in a 2005 Ford F-150 when for unknown reasons it went left of the center line, sideswiping a light pole and barrier, according to the report. The truck continued west on U.S. 160 for about a block and then struck a semi that was heading east on U.S. 160. The pickup truck bounced off the semi’s trailer and hit the front of a 2004 Chevy Silverado.

Bailey was taken to Patterson Hospital where he died from his injuries, the KHP said. The driver of the semi, a 59-year-old Missouri man, was not injured in the crash, neither was the 66-year-old Kansas man in the Silverado.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE