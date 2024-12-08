Kansas man dead after pickup truck collides with semi

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 49-year-old Kansas man died Friday after his pickup truck collided with a semi-truck in south-central Kansas as reported by the Witchita Eagle.

The news report stated that the man was identified as Joseph Bailey of Kingman, citing a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log entry.

The crash occurred at about 10:28 a.m. along U.S. Highway 160 in Harper County. Bailey was westbound on U.S. 160 in a 2005 Ford F-150 when for unknown reasons it went left of the center line, sideswiping a light pole and barrier, according to the report. The truck continued west on U.S. 160 for about a block and then struck a semi that was heading east on U.S. 160. The pickup truck bounced off the semi’s trailer and hit the front of a 2004 Chevy Silverado.

Bailey was taken to Patterson Hospital where he died from his injuries, the KHP said. The driver of the semi, a 59-year-old Missouri man, was not injured in the crash, neither was the 66-year-old Kansas man in the Silverado.