CVSA sets 2024 Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative dates

WASHINGTON — The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) has announced the dates for its 2024 Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative (HTAI) in North America.

The event begins first in the United States from Jan. 8-12, followed by Canada on Feb. 19-23. The initiative concludes in Mexico March 11-15.

“The program aims to reduce human trafficking throughout North America through coordinated enforcement and investigative and educational awareness measures within the commercial motor vehicle industry,” a CVSA news release stated. “The CVSA’s annual five-day HTAI also aims bring awareness, outreach, identification and prevention initiatives that aim to educate those in the transportation and first responders industries and the general public to raise awareness of human trafficking.”

The United Nations (UN) defines human trafficking as “the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harboring or receipt of people through force, fraud or deception with the aim of exploiting them for profit.”

Men, women and children of all ages and from all backgrounds can become victims of this crime, which occurs in every region of the world, including North America, the UN notes.

Human traffickers often use violence, fraudulent employment agencies and fake promises of education and job opportunities to trick and coerce their victims.

For more information, click here.