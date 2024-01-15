TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Emergency federal aid approved for Connecticut following severe flooding

By The Associated Press -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Emergency federal aid approved for Connecticut following severe flooding
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Emergency federal aid approved for Connecticut following severe flooding
Emergency funds are on their way to Connecticut to help repair roads and dams following severe flooding earlier in January 2024. 

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is receiving emergency federal aid following severe flooding this month that caused dam breaches and road closures.

President Joe Biden on Saturday approved an emergency declaration for the state that authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies to provide assistance to state and local authorities responding to the ongoing inclement weather that began Jan. 10.

The authorization allows FEMA to “identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency,” including direct federal funding.

Biden’s announcement cites impacts in New London County, a coastal region where a storm packing drenching rains and powerful winds caused a dam breach on the Yantic River in Norwich.

The breach prompted emergency power shutoffs and evacuation orders in the area, which were lifted hours later after the dam was deemed not in danger of failing.

The Pameacha Pond Dam in Middletown, the central part of the state, also experienced a partial breach as a result of flooding from the storm, though state officials said at the time that no businesses or homes were affected.

Steady rain in New London County also led to high tide flooding and the temporary closure of roads in Mystic and Groton on Saturday.

The Associated Press Logo

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

Avatar for The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE