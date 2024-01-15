Is your favorite one of Trucker Path’s top US truck stops?

PHOENIX — Trucker Path has announced the results of its annual ranking of America’s truck stops.

Trucker Path gathered more than 34 million in-app ratings and reviews over the past 12 months to determine the Top 100 from chains and facilities across the country, according to a news release.

The Top 5 recognizes truck stops, including chain and independent locations, that have the highest ratings in their respective categories. These truck stop chains and independent facilities are being recognized are considered some of the top places for drivers to stop at based on their offerings and customer service.

“Being named to the list of Top Truck Stops means they are the best of the best,” said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. “In addition to the 2024 winners, there were 11 locations that pulled off a hat trick and have ranked in the Top 100 for three consecutive years. With over 12,000 truck stops and roughly 11,000 additional fueling locations on our app for drivers to rate, this is a huge accomplishment, and those facilities should be exceptionally proud. Providing this recognition and highlighting these top truck stops is part of our mission to help make truckers’ lives on the road easier and more comfortable.”

The Trucker Path Top 5 Top Trucks Stops

Overall Top Truck Stops

First Place: Kwik Star No. 1071, Davenport, Iowa

Second Place: Discount Truck Parking, Pompano Beach, Florida

Third Place: Workman’s Travel Center, Ozark, Arkansas

Fourth Place: Compass Travel Center, Demotte, Indiana

Fifth Place: Bert’s Travel Plaza, Wellsville, Kansas

“We are humbled and grateful to be voted the number one truck stop in the nation for the second year in a row,” said Kathleen Ball, Store Leader for Kwik Star store No. 1071 in Davenport. “Our team is committed to providing the best possible experience for all our guests. We will continue to work hard to give our drivers the best guest service that they rely on. Thank you for letting us serve you. See you next time!”

Independent Truck Stops

First Place: Discount Truck Parking, Pompano Beach, Florida

Second Place: Workman’s Travel Center, Ozark, Arkansas

Third Place: Compass Travel Center, Demotte, Indiana

Fourth Place: Bert’s Travel Plaza, Wellsville, Kansas

Fifth Place: Stones Truck Stop, Watertown, South Dakota

“We are truly grateful for this acknowledgment by Trucker Path, as it is a direct testament to the satisfaction of our valued driver guests in our Pompano Beach, Florida location,” said Ariel Golan, managing partner at Discount Truck Parking. “Across our growing network of locations, we provide parking, fuel, showers, repairs and other services making Discount Truck Parking a fantastic place for drivers to stop. Your recognition means the world to us and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Trucker Path for offering us a platform that connects our locations with millions of drivers.”

Chain Truck Stops

First Place: Kwik Star No. 1071, Davenport, Iowa

Second Place: Kwik Trip No. 202, Plover, Wisconsin

Third Place: Kwik Trip No. 1048, West Salem, Wisconsin

Fourth Place: TA Ozarks No. 924, Mt. Vernon, Missouri

Fifth Place: Love’s Travel Stop No. 665, Angleton, Texas

For a complete list of the 2024 Trucker Path Top 100 Truck Stops and the three-year consecutive Top 100 companies, click here.

Truck drivers across the nation can look for the Trucker Path Top 100 Truck Stops, which is a decal displayed on a window that honors the locations for their place in the annual ranking.