FHWA announces millions in funds to repair US roads and bridges

WASHINGTON — The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has announced that it is providing $729.4 million in emergency relief funds to 34 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico to help repair or rebuild roads and bridges following natural disasters.

“As the climate crisis accelerates, more Americans are feeling the consequences in the form of extreme weather that devastates communities and destroys vital infrastructure,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These funds will help restore critical transportation connections across the country as communities continue to repair and rebuild infrastructure damaged by extreme weather.”

The FHWA’s Emergency Relief Program also supports the United States Department of Transportation’s priority of addressing climate change by providing funding to help states repair after natural disasters, according to a news release.

The 2022 flooding in and around Yellowstone Park, 2022’s hurricanes Ian, Fiona and Nicole, 2023 flooding and mudslides in Vermont, along with other disasters across the country, are just a few examples of natural disasters that have devastated parts of the country. In many areas, ongoing efforts to rebuild continue.

The given funds will allow the selected states to reconstruct highways and bridges damaged by the reasons mentioned, protect the traveling public from further damage and dangers and allow for resiliency improvements as damages are being repaired, the news release notes.

“Climate change is devastating communities across the U.S., in every state. Our transportation system was not designed to handle the climate impacts we are seeing in the 21st Century,” said FHWA Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “Since January 2022, FHWA has distributed over $1.3 billion in Emergency Relief dollars to help states make repairs because of climate-related events. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is providing new programs and funding opportunities to help our transportation system be more resilient to climate change and get people and goods where they need to go safely.”

The states and U.S. territories that will receive program funds include:

Alabama — $10 million

Alaska — $6.9 million

Arizona — $36.8 million

Arkansas — $5.3 million

California — $124.2 million

Colorado — $2.6 million

District of Columbia — $133,944

Florida — $223.2 million

Hawai’i — $24.4 million

Idaho — $1.9 million

Kentucky — $12.2 million

Louisiana — $7.3 million

Michigan — $2.2 million

Minnesota — $ 3.9 million

Missouri — $10,611.78

Montana — $28.2 million

Nevada — $7.3 million

New Jersey — $13.1 million

North Carolina — $12.2 million

North Dakota — $5.6 million

Ohio — $2.6 million

Oklahoma — $65,131.18

Oregon — $22.8 million

Pennsylvania — $23.1 million

Puerto Rico — $32.9 million

South Carolina — $12 million

South Dakota — $1.5 million

Tennessee — $13.1 million

Texas — $3.8 million

Utah — $7.9 million

Vermont — $37.7 million

Virginia — $11.5 million

Virgin Islands — $217,033

Washington — $23 million

West Virginia — $6.8 million

Wisconsin — $243,000

Wyoming — $1.3 million