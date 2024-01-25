FHWA announces millions in funds to repair US roads and bridges

WASHINGTON — The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has announced that it is providing $729.4 million in emergency relief funds to 34 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico to help repair or rebuild roads and bridges following natural disasters.
“As the climate crisis accelerates, more Americans are feeling the consequences in the form of extreme weather that devastates communities and destroys vital infrastructure,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These funds will help restore critical transportation connections across the country as communities continue to repair and rebuild infrastructure damaged by extreme weather.”
The FHWA’s Emergency Relief Program also supports the United States Department of Transportation’s priority of addressing climate change by providing funding to help states repair after natural disasters, according to a news release.
The 2022 flooding in and around Yellowstone Park, 2022’s hurricanes Ian, Fiona and Nicole, 2023 flooding and mudslides in Vermont, along with other disasters across the country, are just a few examples of natural disasters that have devastated parts of the country. In many areas, ongoing efforts to rebuild continue.
The given funds will allow the selected states to reconstruct highways and bridges damaged by the reasons mentioned, protect the traveling public from further damage and dangers and allow for resiliency improvements as damages are being repaired, the news release notes.
“Climate change is devastating communities across the U.S., in every state. Our transportation system was not designed to handle the climate impacts we are seeing in the 21st Century,” said FHWA Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “Since January 2022, FHWA has distributed over $1.3 billion in Emergency Relief dollars to help states make repairs because of climate-related events. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is providing new programs and funding opportunities to help our transportation system be more resilient to climate change and get people and goods where they need to go safely.”
The states and U.S. territories that will receive program funds include:
- Alabama — $10 million
- Alaska — $6.9 million
- Arizona — $36.8 million
- Arkansas — $5.3 million
- California — $124.2 million
- Colorado — $2.6 million
- District of Columbia — $133,944
- Florida — $223.2 million
- Hawai’i — $24.4 million
- Idaho — $1.9 million
- Kentucky — $12.2 million
- Louisiana — $7.3 million
- Michigan — $2.2 million
- Minnesota — $ 3.9 million
- Missouri — $10,611.78
- Montana — $28.2 million
- Nevada — $7.3 million
- New Jersey — $13.1 million
- North Carolina — $12.2 million
- North Dakota — $5.6 million
- Ohio — $2.6 million
- Oklahoma — $65,131.18
- Oregon — $22.8 million
- Pennsylvania — $23.1 million
- Puerto Rico — $32.9 million
- South Carolina — $12 million
- South Dakota — $1.5 million
- Tennessee — $13.1 million
- Texas — $3.8 million
- Utah — $7.9 million
- Vermont — $37.7 million
- Virginia — $11.5 million
- Virgin Islands — $217,033
- Washington — $23 million
- West Virginia — $6.8 million
- Wisconsin — $243,000
- Wyoming — $1.3 million
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.