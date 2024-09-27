Fiery freeway fiasco: Lithium-ion batteries explode, burn in California crash

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A truck that was carrying lithium batteries caught fire resulting in operations at several ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach being disrupted.

“The batteries have been damaged, and are on fire and off-gassing (with reports of one battery exploding),” the Los Angeles Fire Department said. “Firefighters have created a large perimeter around the site and are in the defensive mode.”

Hazmat crews and firefighters were dispatched to the scene and the blaze is expected to last for another day or two.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the Vincent Thomas Bridge could potentially remain closed for as long as 24 to 48 hours. A text message sent to longshore workers said that several terminals will be closed due to the toxic fire.

“Los Angeles Port Police and senior port officials are working with responding agencies, container terminal operators, union officials and other stakeholders to ensure safety and minimize disruptions,” Port officials said in a social media post. “The Port will provide updates as additional information becomes available. APM Terminals, Fenix Marine, Everport and Yusen Terminals will be closed Friday as local fire, hazmat and police agencies continue to work on scene. Trapac and West Basin Container Terminal will remain open, along with the World Cruise Center.

No injuries have been reported. This is an ongoing story.