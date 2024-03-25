Florida cops looking for suspect who beat trucker

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida authorities are searching for a suspect who, police say, broke into a truck driver’s rig and beat them in the head multiple times with a gun.
According to the St. John County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO), the attempted robbery happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. on March 21 on County Road 204 and U.S. 1 South.
“The victim, a semi-truck driver, had pulled his rig off the side of the road near a vacant lot to rest,” the sheriff’s office noted in a Facebook post. “An unknown suspect entered the truck cabin armed with a firearm and small crowbar; the suspect hit the victim in the head multiple times with the firearm and fled with cash and the victim’s cell phone.”
