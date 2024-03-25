TheTrucker.com
Florida cops looking for suspect who beat trucker

By John Worthen -
These two photos are all that are available of a suspect who police say beat a trucker in their own cab on March 21. (Courtesy: St. John County Sheriff's Office)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida authorities are searching for a suspect who, police say, broke into a truck driver’s rig and beat them in the head multiple times with a gun.

According to the St. John County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO), the attempted robbery happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. on March 21 on County Road 204 and U.S. 1 South.

“The victim, a semi-truck driver, had pulled his rig off the side of the road near a vacant lot to rest,” the sheriff’s office noted in a Facebook post. “An unknown suspect entered the truck cabin armed with a firearm and small crowbar; the suspect hit the victim in the head multiple times with the firearm and fled with cash and the victim’s cell phone.”

Major Crimes Unit detectives are actively investigating this incident. If you have information, contact SJSO at [email protected] or you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 277-TIPS (8477).

 

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

John Worthen
