TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Pineapple Peril: Truck’s fruity fiasco sours Massachusetts highway

By John Worthen -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Pineapple Peril: Truck’s fruity fiasco sours Massachusetts highway
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Pineapple Peril: Truck’s fruity fiasco sours Massachusetts highway
A truck carrying a load of pineapples overturned on the morning of March 23, 2024, in Massachusetts. (Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police)

WESTFORD, Mass. — Thousands of pineapples spilled onto the side of a Massachusetts highway on the morning of March 23 after an 18-wheeler crash.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the accident happened on Route 495 north near Westford.

For an unknown reason, the truck carrying the fruit flipped over onto its side, spilling pineapples everywhere.

Police said the driver sustained only minor injuries.

Cleanup took several hours.

GJXiQqEWQAABK1i
A truck carrying a load of pineapples overturned on the morning of March 23, 2024, in Massachusetts. (Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police)
John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE