TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Former FMCSA investigator admits to extortion scheme

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Former FMCSA investigator admits to extortion scheme
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Former FMCSA investigator admits to extortion scheme
A 54-year-old Lyford, Texas, man had entered a guilty plea to extortion under color of law, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

HOUSTON — A former Federal Motor Carrier Administration (FMCSA) investigator has pleaded guilty to extortion, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

As part of a plea agreement, Patrick Gorena, 54, of Lyford, Texas, admitted that when auditing a trucking company, he did not report safety violations that would have exposed the company to potential fines and the loss of their DOT license.

In return, Gorena demanded $3,500.

However, he ultimately accepted $2,000 from an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a representative of the trucking company, according to Hamdani.

U.S. District Judge David Hittner will impose sentencing April 18. At that time, Gorena faces up to 20 years in prison.

He was permitted to remain on bond pending that hearing.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE