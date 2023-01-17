Former FMCSA investigator admits to extortion scheme

HOUSTON — A former Federal Motor Carrier Administration (FMCSA) investigator has pleaded guilty to extortion, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.
As part of a plea agreement, Patrick Gorena, 54, of Lyford, Texas, admitted that when auditing a trucking company, he did not report safety violations that would have exposed the company to potential fines and the loss of their DOT license.
In return, Gorena demanded $3,500.
However, he ultimately accepted $2,000 from an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a representative of the trucking company, according to Hamdani.
U.S. District Judge David Hittner will impose sentencing April 18. At that time, Gorena faces up to 20 years in prison.
He was permitted to remain on bond pending that hearing.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.