Former trucker lands in prison after cops seize trailer full of narcotics

MCALLEN, Texas — U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani recently announced that former truck driver Daren Lynn Lopez, 51, of Edinburg, Texas, has been sentenced after his March 2022 conviction of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 440 pounds of methamphetamine.
The narcotics were seized by law enforcement and later found to have an estimated street value of $1 million, according to a news release.
After learning of Lopez’s lengthy criminal history, which included three prior felonies, U.S. District Chief Judge Randy Crane sentenced Lopez to 16 years in federal prison.
After his sentence, Lopez will serve three years of supervised release.
At the time of the crime, authorities say Lopez arranged for the transportation of a tractor-trailer concealing the 440 pounds of meth. Once he successfully entered the United States, Lopez drove the trailer to his yard in Edinburg. He then coordinated with and hired a driver who would transport the trailer to Dallas.
However, law enforcement intervened, stopped and seized the trailer.
When they searched the it, they found a false compartment that covered the entirety of the trailer’s roof, which held hundreds of meth bricks.
Following his sentencing, Lopez will remain in custody while waiting to be transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.
The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Garcia prosecuted the case.
