Harvesting hope: Valley Companies partners with After the Harvest to feed Kansas City

HUDSON, Wis. — It’s apple picking season, but not all of those fruits find their way from tree to mouth or table; after falling to the ground, many go overlooked, ending up in wastebaskets.

Thanks to Kansas City-based non-profit After the Harvest (ATH) and employees from Valley Companies, a leading provider of managed transportation solutions, more than 3,000 pounds of apples were shared with hungry neighbors around the Kansas City Metro area.

“Our Kansas City team rolled up their sleeves with After the Harvest, gleaning apples at Cider Hill Family Orchard to help fight hunger in the community,” said Brett Miller, Valley’s executive vice president.

It was an early morning departure for the Valley Companies team. Employees joined ATH to pick apples, filling a van and a truck bed, making the day a huge success for combating hunger.

ATH rescues nutritious fruits and vegetables from going to waste, donating them to agencies that serve hungry people, primarily in Greater Kansas City. The organization teams up with volunteers, such as employees from Valley Companies, to gather what’s left in farmers’ fields.

“The nutritious produce we collect is delivered to hundreds of area food pantries, shelters and community kitchens by our staff, volunteers and Harvesters, where it becomes part of a nourishing diet for families, children and seniors in our community,” ATH officials said.

The same efforts help to reduce methane emissions by ensuring that produce ends up on plates and not in landfills.

The event was just one of many charitable engagements made by Valley in recent months, including Feed My Starving Children (packing meals for the malnourished) and Habitat for Humanity projects. In August, members of the Valley team had the opportunity to play in the 10th annual Tee It Up for the Troops event at Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson, Wisconsin. Charitable events are an important part of the company’s culture, which recently spanned four generations with the appointment of Brandon Gilbert as director of logistics partnerships.

“Not only does Brandon become the fourth generation of Gilberts to help ensure Valley’s success as a leading provider of customized logistics and managed transportation solutions, but one of the most important partnerships he will help to continue is our tradition of giving back to local communities,” said Todd Gilbert, CEO and Visionary for Valley Companies. “Teaming up with After the Harvest was a pleasure, knowing that our time and efforts will help to keep neighbors fed around our Kansas City location.”