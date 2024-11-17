The ‘big deal’: On 3rd anniversary of bipartisan infrastructure law signing, over $3.4 billion in grants announced

WASHINGTON — On the third anniversary of the signing of the historic $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg released a new video titled “The Big Deal” highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda that is investing in workers, neighborhoods, and better transportation like never before.

In honor of the anniversary, the Biden-Harris Administration released a new fact sheet and statement from President Joe Biden.

The announcement is paired with a new legacy video highlighting the impact of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda that will endure for generations

The DOT says to date, more than 66,000 projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are moving forward in all 50 states, D.C., and U.S. territories

Buttigieg also announced over $3.4 billion in grants through three priority programs funded through BIL – the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Program (Fed-State), the Safe Streets and Roads for All Program, the Port Infrastructure Development Program – and one program created in President Biden’s historic Inflation Reduction Act – the Low Carbon Transportation Materials Discretionary Grant Program. This funding will support state- and locally-led projects of all kinds, adding to the pipeline of projects that will be delivered in the coming years and decades.

The wards announcements will:

Enhance rail along the Northeast Corridor (NEC) with $1.4 billion in funding for 19 projects that will provide faster, safer, more accessible, and more reliable rail service for travelers and commuters along the NEC – the busiest rail passage in America.

Strengthen supply chains and improve port efficiency with nearly $580 million in funding for 31 projects that will increase both the capacity and efficiency of ports in 15 states, including coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports, and inland river ports critical to regional economies. These port improvement projects announced today will strengthen supply chain reliability, promote workforce development, enhance freight efficiency, reduce emissions, and improve the safety, reliability, and resilience of our ports.

Improve safety on our roadways with $172 million in funding to 257 local, regional, and Tribal communities for planning and demonstration projects that will help prevent deaths and serious injuries on America’s rural and urban roads, including some of the most dangerous roadways in the country.

Support domestic manufacturing of sustainable transportation materials with $1.2 billion in funding for 39 state DOTs to accelerate the use of cleaner materials that are critical to building safe and sustainable infrastructure for the future.

“In 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration passed the biggest infrastructure bill in generations—and did so with the support of both Democrats and many Republicans in the House and Senate,” said Buttigieg. “Today, on the third anniversary of the signing of this historic law, we’re in the middle of an infrastructure decade unlike anything this country has seen since the time of Eisenhower and the Interstate Highway System. The 2020s will be viewed as a turning point that ushered in the improvements that will sustain our 21st and even 22nd century economy.”

When President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) in November 2021, he committed to delivering once-in-a-generation investments to rebuild America’s infrastructure and competitiveness. Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is breaking ground and cutting ribbons on projects across the country to rebuild our roads and bridges, expand passenger rail, improve and upgrade ports, modernize our airports, and build a clean energy economy for all Americans.

Ranking Member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Rick Larsen (D-Wash.) released the following statement on the three-year anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. More than $560 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law dollars have been invested in communities for over 66,000 projects to improve roads, bridges, freight and passenger rail, transit systems, ports, airports, water systems as well as other needs.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has funded game-changing projects across the country that are creating a cleaner, greener, safer and more accessible transportation system—keeping people and the economy moving,” Larsen said. “This investment has fueled more than 66,000 projects to build safer roads and bridges, expand passenger rail and public transit options, create cleaner ports and more accessible airports and deliver cleaner water to communities across the nation, with more funding on the way. Today, I celebrate these significant investments that are creating jobs for hardworking Americans. There is still more work to be done, which is why I will keep fighting with fellow T&I Democrats to continue an infrastructure decade that improves mobility, supports jobs and grows our economy from the middle up and the bottom out.”

To date across the Biden-Harris Administration, nearly $570 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been announced for over 66,000 projects and awards in all 50 states, D.C., and U.S. territories.

196,000+ miles of roadway are being repaired or improved from coast to coast – enough to cross the U.S. 65 times.

11,400+ projects to build, repair, or modernize America’s bridges are moving forward.

630+ transportation projects have been announced across more than 195 Tribal Nations.

580+ port and waterway projects have been announced by either U.S. DOT or the Army Corps of Engineers to strengthen supply chain reliability, speed up the movement of goods, reduce the costs of everyday items, and lower carbon emissions.

1,500+ airports are modernizing their terminals, expanding operations, or improving their runway infrastructure.

1,600+ communities in all 50 states have been funded to improve roadway safety for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Nearly 320 rail projects nationwide have been announced, including those that will modernize and expand America’s rail network, deliver the first high-speed rail systems in the country, replace aging infrastructure on America’s busiest rail corridor in the Northeast, make freight rail safer, and eliminate or improve 400+ highway-rail crossings.

That’s a “Big Deal.”