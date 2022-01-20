TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Historic Cincinnati-Kentucky bridge reopening once again pushed back

By The Associated Press -
The John A. Roebling Bridge is shown with the Cincinnati skyline in the background. (AP Photo)

COVINGTON, Ky. — The reopening date of the John A. Roebling Bridge between Covington, Ky., and Cincinnati has been delayed again.

The suspension bridge over the Ohio River will not reopen on Monday as planned because winter weather has delayed concrete reaching its full strength on the southside approach, the Kentucky Department of Transportation said in a statement. It wasn’t immediately clear when the span would reopen. Officials said the new date would be announced when it was confirmed.

The suspension bridge over the Ohio River has been closed since Feb. 15. It was originally scheduled to reopen in November, but engineers determined that additional repairs were needed.

The iconic bridge was the longest in the world when it first opened in 1867, according to the Covington-Cincinnati Suspension Bridge Committee, a citizens group dedicated to the bridge’s preservation. It is now one of several bridges over the river but still regularly carries more than 8,000 vehicles a day.

