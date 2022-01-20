New Love’s locations add 200 truck parking spots

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops has opened new locations in Winona, Texas, and Mount Vernon, Illinois. The stores combined add more than 200 truck parking spaces and 120 jobs to the communities.
“We’re excited to join two new communities today in Texas and Illinois,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Combined, these two states have 108 Love’s, where customers can stop to get the amenities they’re looking for including Bean-to-cup coffee or an array of drinks and fresh food made daily.”
Winona location features
- More than 12,000 square feet
- Godfather’s Pizza and Subway (opening Jan. 24)
- 113 truck parking spaces
- 86 car parking spaces
- 25 RV spaces
- Eight diesel bays
- Eight showers
- Laundry facilities
- CAT scale
- Speedco (opening later)
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee
- Brand-name snacks
- Fresh Kitchen concept
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
- Dog park.
Mt. Vernon location features
- More than 13,000 square feet
- Bojangles (opening later)
- 99 truck parking spaces
- 87 car parking spaces
- Three RV spaces
- Seven diesel bays
- Eight showers
- Laundry facilities
- CAT scale
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee
- Brand-name snacks
- Fresh Kitchen concept
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories
- Dog park
In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Winona Volunteer Fire Department and a $2,000 split between Caritas Family Solutions and Mt. Vernon District 80 Elementary School in Mt. Vernon.
