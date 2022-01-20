TheTrucker.com
California police nab suspects after semis, goods stolen

By The Trucker News Staff -
These stolen goods, valued at more than $900,000, were recently recovered by California authorities. (Courtesy: the California Highway Patrol Southern Division Special Services Command's Cargo Theft Interdiction Program Task Force)

VERNON, Calif. — Authorities in California have made two arrests in connection with more than $900,000 in stolen cargo containers and three stolen semis.

According to the California Highway Patrol Southern Division Special Services Command’s Cargo Theft Interdiction Program (CTIP) Task Force Facebook page, the CTIP assisted the Vernon Police Department in recovering the stolen vehicles and goods, which included fireworks, tires and other items.

“This is an excellent example of a great collaborative effort between agencies to better serve the people of California,” the CTIP wrote on its Facebook page.

Further details about the thefts were not provided, nor were the names of the suspects who were arrested.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

