California police nab suspects after semis, goods stolen

VERNON, Calif. — Authorities in California have made two arrests in connection with more than $900,000 in stolen cargo containers and three stolen semis.
According to the California Highway Patrol Southern Division Special Services Command’s Cargo Theft Interdiction Program (CTIP) Task Force Facebook page, the CTIP assisted the Vernon Police Department in recovering the stolen vehicles and goods, which included fireworks, tires and other items.
“This is an excellent example of a great collaborative effort between agencies to better serve the people of California,” the CTIP wrote on its Facebook page.
Further details about the thefts were not provided, nor were the names of the suspects who were arrested.
no names released tells me this is an ongoing investigation and may be a ring that is organized