Michigan teens arrested after alleged theft of semis

PONTIAC, Mich. – Five teenagers have been arrested in connection with the theft of four semis in Oakland County, Michigan.

According to reports, Oakland County deputies were called on Jan. 2 to Midwest Transportation in Pontiac to investigate the theft of several semis.

Three of the stolen tractors were recovered from different locations around Pontiac, and the fourth was found at a nearby Walmart.

Police said that the trucks had been vandalized.

According to a report from clickondetroit.com, a 14-year-old boy from Pontiac, a 15-year-old boy from Pontiac, a 17-year-old boy from Ypsilanti and two other teenagers were arrested, Oakland County deputies said. Three Glock Airsoft pistols were seized from the suspects.

Petitions charging the 14-year-old, 15-year-old and 17-year-old boys with various felonies were authorized Wednesday in Oakland County Probate Court, according to authorities.

The boys were taken to Oakland County Children’s Village.

The two other teenagers were released into the custody of their parents, pending further investigation, police said.

The 14-year-old boy faces weapons and felony firearm charges, and the 15-year-old boy faces a charge of malicious destruction of property over $1,000, according to police.

The 17-year-old boy faces a charge of unlawfully driving away of a vehicle and a weapons charge, Oakland County deputies said.