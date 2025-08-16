TheTrucker.com
Hit-and-run suspect in Atlanta identified, warrant issued

By Bruce Guthrie -
A suspect in a hit and run in Atlanta has been identified.

The man who allegedly hit a truck driver on the interstate in Cobb County, Ga., has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Christopher Bradshaw, 48, of Canton, Ga. is facing charges of Homicide by Vehicle and Hit-and-Run, and is expected to turn himself in to Marietta police.

Marietta, Ga. police released a statement via Facebook on Friday afternoon saying that “evidence and witness statements now confirm the identity of the driver who struck and killed Terrell Lowdermilk, 36, early Wednesday morning.

Police said that after a crash between two tractor-trailers on Interstate 75 northbound early Wednesday morning, both drivers exited their vehicles, and one was hit and killed by a passing motorist who did not stop.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

