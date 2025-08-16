3 injured, truck driver cited in Wyoming crash

CARBON COUNTY, Wyo. — A truck driver has been cited in a crash in Wyoming.

In a media release, the Wyoming State Police (WHP) report that on Wednesday, at approximately 1:45 p.m, troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on I-80 in Carbon County.

Authorities say a privately owned tractor-trailer hauling a horse trailer was westbound at mile marker 260 in a construction zone, following a commercial tractor-trailer.

The westbound portion of the construction zone was reduced to a single lane, according to the release. Pavers for a contracted construction company were setting up to resume paving, causing traffic to slow. As the commercial semi-truck slowed, the privately owned semi also attempted to slow down, clipping the paver and striking its conveyor belt.

WHP says a construction worker on the conveyor belt at the time sustained a bruised knee. Two passengers in the semi were also injured: a 92-year-old male who was unsecured in the sleeper bed and suffered contusions and a 17-year-old passenger who sustained gashes to the head and hand, both requiring stitches. All three individuals were transported to a nearby medical center, where they were treated and released.

None of the horses in the horse trailer were injured.

Upon investigation, WHP troopers determined the semi-truck’s brakes were not in good repair, contributing to the collision. The crash closed the lane for an extended period of time, however it occurred in between off and onramps. Troopers and local law enforcement personnel were able to divert traffic off to the ramps and back onto the highway, reducing any delays.

The semi’s driver was cited for careless driving, improper lane use, and equipment not working properly.