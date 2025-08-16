First responders honored for work in South Carolina crash that involved 6 big rigs

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — The Colleton County, South Carolina Council issued a resolution this week commending the efforts of first responders in multiple agencies for their actions in responding to a major crash on Interstate 95 that involved 14 vehicles including six big rigs.

The Council issued a Proclamation of Recognition to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol, as well as other first responders and hospital staff.

The accident happened on July 22 at around 4:35 p.m. near mile marker 40 going southbound on the bridge over the Combahee River just north of Yemassee.

Colleton County Fire Rescue officials say there were two separate accidents at a rural location on I-95 during a heavy thunderstorm where drivers reported near zero visibility. The second accident involved six big rigs and a combined six cars and pickup trucks.

Authorities say preliminary reports indicate a total of 14 vehicles were involved in the two crashes.

First responders treated 26 people at the scene, four were trapped, two of the trapped died at the scene.

Poor weather conditions kept medical helicopters out of the air.

Two people died and many more were injured.

The council’s proclamation read to “serve as a lasting tribute to their courage, professionalism, teamwork, and dedication to saving lives and protecting our community.”

First responders say the accident involved several vehicles that were piled on top of each other.

“One semi-truck was hauling sheets of plate glass which was expelled onto the highway,” the release stated. “Responders had to work around broken glass, in some areas two feet deep. One victim was trapped in a small passenger car under the pile of vehicles.”

A truck driver, who’s cab was completely demolished, was trapped in the remains of his cab and two victims were trapped in a pickup truck that was ten feet in the air, crashed through the rear of a semi-trailer, the release stated.

A victim of one vehicle on the bridge, fell off of the bridge into the Combahee River trying to escape his car. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was able to swim to the bank before responders arrived. He was transported to a local hospital.

“Other motorists were assisting the injured when responders arrived and one gentleman was climbing on the pile of vehicles,” the release stated. “He was able to direct responders to the most injured and provided good information on the number of injured and their locations. 9-1-1 Operators diligently worked to gather information, relay the information and dispatch the needed equipment and personnel to the scene.”