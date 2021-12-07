TheTrucker.com
The Nation

New I-74 bridge over Mississippi River heralded in Iowa, Illinois

By The Associated Press -
Fireworks burst over the newly-completed, $1 billion Interstate 74 bridge linking Iowa and Illinois. (Courtesy: Illinois Department of Transportation)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Officials from Illinois, Iowa and the federal government are celebrating the completion of a new bridge carrying Interstate 74 over the Mississippi River.

State and local politicians and Federal Highway Administration staff members gathered on the the structure linking the Quad Cities on Dec. 1 to publicize its opening to traffic sometime this month.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the bridge, under construction for four years, is one of the largest construction projects in state history.

The $1 billion project, nearly 90% of which came from federal money, replaces an initial bridge that opened in 1935. A second span was completed in 1960. They were combined into the I-74 corridor in the 1970s when the Illinois and Iowa departments of took joint ownership and maintenance. They’ll be removed next year.

The 3,464-foot (1,056-meter) span is supported by so-called “basket handle” arches that rise 164 feet (50 meters) above the roadway.

The bridge will have color-changing LED lights operated by its host cities, Moline and Bettendorf, Iowa.

The Associated Press Logo

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

