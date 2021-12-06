New Pilot brings 55 big rig parking spots to Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – There are now 55 more semi-truck parking spaces in western Missouri just north of Kansas City thanks to a new Pilot Travel Center that just opened along Interstate 29.

Pilot officials said the new center in Faucett, Missouri, is located at the site of the former Farris Truck Stop at exit 35.

The store “brings to the area a fully modernized facility that includes a Taco Bell, truck parking, spacious restrooms and showers and a wide selection of road-ready food, beverages and gear,” according to a news release.

“We’ve been serving travelers in the state of Missouri for nearly 30 years and look forward to fueling more journeys with the opening of our 23rd location in Faucett,” said Jason Nordin, chief operator of Pilot Company.

“We appreciate the history of the Ferris Truck Stop and are passionate about being that friendly place the community and drivers can count on for all their travel and trucking needs. Our team members, including some familiar faces that worked at the Ferris Truck Stop, are excited to welcome guests to experience everything our new travel center has to offer.”

To celebrate the new location, guests are invited to attend a grand opening event at 11 a.m. Central Standard Time on Dec. 9. The event will include a ribbon-cutting, giveaways and a giving back check presentation of $5,000 to Mid-Buchanan R-V School District as part of Pilot Company’s longstanding commitment to supporting the communities it serves.

The new Pilot Travel Center is expected to contribute an estimated $2.78 million in state and local tax revenue and will add approximately 50 jobs to the local community.

The new Pilot features more than 12,800 square feet and offers many amenities, including 10 gasoline fueling positions and eight diesel lanes with high-speed pumps, along with a host of food offerings, seven showers, a driver’s lounge, public laundry and more.