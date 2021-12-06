TheTrucker.com
National tree lit in D.C. after haul from California

By The Trucker News Staff -
The National Christmas Tree was lit on Dec. 1 after being hauled from California to Washington by a Kenworth T680 Next Gen. (Courtesy: Kenworth)

WASHINGTON — After a cross-country haul by a Kenworth T680 Next Gen from System Transport, the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree was lit on Dec. 1.

The 84-foot white fir hails from the Six Rivers National Forest in California. System used six different drivers throughout the 4,000-mile journey.

Watch the full ceremony below.

 

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

