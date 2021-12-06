Sysco to electrify chunk of fleet by 2030

HOUSTON — Foodservice distribution giant Sysco Corporation has announced plans to reduce its global emissions by electrifying 35 percent of its U.S. tractor fleet by 2030.

The company said in a Nov. 22 news release that the measure is the equivalent to adding nearly 2,500 electric trucks to its fleet. In addition, the company will source 100% renewable electricity for its global operations by 2030, according to the news release.

“Sysco’s new science-based emissions reduction target aligns with the Paris Agreement and is an integral part of the company’s roadmap to reducing its carbon footprint over the next decade,” the news release stated.

“At Sysco, we recognize and take seriously our role as a global industry leader,” said Neil Russell, the company’s senior vice president of corporate affairs and chief communications officer.

“We understand that taking action now on climate change is important to the future of our planet and have developed an actionable, achievable plan with a clear roadmap to meaningfully reduce emissions. Over time, we believe we will be able to do more and are motivated to further our work across the value chain to quicken the pace of innovation and provide a pathway for other companies to participate in climate action.

“To ensure we hold our selves accountable, our CSR strategy is now an integral part of our new business strategy, our Recipe for Growth, which is designed to advance our pace of leadership, further differentiate Sysco, create a sustainable competitive advantage and make a positive impact on the world.”