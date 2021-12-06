Love’s, Operation Homefront distribute holiday meal kits to military families

OKLAHOMA CITY – The holidays can be especially tough on military families who may spend thousands of miles apart on some of the most special days of the year. Additionally, the hardship of missing a loved one can be compounded if there is a financial need.

As a way to make things easier, Love’s Travel Stops and Operation Homefront distributed 125 meal kits to preregistered families on Dec. 4 through Operation Homefront’s Holiday Meals for Military.

Representatives from the Oklahoma City Thunder, including mascot “Rumble the Bison,” joined Love’s and Operation Homefront to hand out the kits, which included Thunder tickets.

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit whose mission is “to build strong, stable and secure military families,” according to a Love’s news release.

In all, this year’s Holiday Meals for Military will put meals on the tables of more than 15,000 military families nationwide.

“This is Love’s second year in a row to have hosted a Holiday Meals for Military event, and we couldn’t have been more excited,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s.

“We love to see how excited the families are when they pick up the kits, and this year’s event was made better by the surprise element of tickets from our friends at the Thunder.”

The event took place at Love’s Corporate Office in Oklahoma City. Meal kits included all the essentials for a traditional holiday meal and four ticket vouchers to a Thunder game of the family’s choice.

“Military families are often far from loved ones during the holiday season, making it difficult for them to enjoy the traditions many Americans look forward to,” said Robin Carter, senior director of Operation Homefront.

“Thanks to the continued support of generous partners, including Love’s, our Holiday Meals for Military program allows us to provide much-needed support to our military families so they can enjoy the holidays. It’s a tangible ‘thank you’ from the communities they have worked so hard to protect.”

More information is available about Operation Homefront by clicking here.