Idaho DOT to add passing lane to US 95 North near Potlatch

POTLATCH, Idaho — Construction on a new northbound passing lane along U.S. 95 south of Potlatch, Idaho, began June 22, according to the Idaho Department of Transportation (IDOT).
In addition, the existing passing lane for southbound drivers at Cove Road will be extended to provide safer opportunities to pass; construction on this portion of the project will begin in August.
Through most of the construction period, U.S. 95 will be reduced to one lane of travel in each direction. During initial operations, the highway will be reduced to one lane as crews place barriers around work zones for safety.
Work on the mile-long project will be completed in September. IDOT plans to add northbound and southbound passing lanes along U.S. 95 north of Potlatch, near Freeze Road and Beplate Lane, in 2026.