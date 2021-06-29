Idaho DOT to add passing lane to US 95 North near Potlatch

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
108
US Highway 95 Potlatch Idaho
The Idaho Department of Transportation is adding a northbound passing lane along U.S. 95 south of Potlatch, Idaho, this summer. In addition, an existing southbound passing lane will be extended. (Courtesy: Idaho Department of Transportation)

POTLATCH, Idaho — Construction on a new northbound passing lane along U.S. 95 south of Potlatch, Idaho, began June 22, according to the Idaho Department of Transportation (IDOT).

SevenoaksAnimatedAd300x250v2

In addition, the existing passing lane for southbound drivers at Cove Road will be extended to provide safer opportunities to pass; construction on this portion of the project will begin in August.

Through most of the construction period, U.S. 95 will be reduced to one lane of travel in each direction. During initial operations, the highway will be reduced to one lane as crews place barriers around work zones for safety.

Work on the mile-long project will be completed in September. IDOT plans to add northbound and southbound passing lanes along U.S. 95 north of Potlatch, near Freeze Road and Beplate Lane, in 2026.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR