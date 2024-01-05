Idaho truck driver dies after rig struck by train

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — An Idaho truck driver is dead and his passenger is in critical condition after a train struck his big rig on Friday, Dec. 29.
According to the Bannock County Coroner’s Office, 46-year-old Efrain Juarez-Ramirez of Rupert, Idaho, was pronounced dead at the hospital. His passenger, identified only as a 48-year-old female, sustained life-threatening injuries.
Police said the wreck happened at around 2:32 p.m. when Juarez-Ramirez’s 2015 white Freightliner semi-truck, owned by the 3 String Cattle Company, was traveling southbound on Yale Road and failed to yield to the oncoming train at the crossing.
The Union Pacific train was traveling east and struck the passenger side of the semi-truck. Neither occupant of the truck was wearing a seatbelt, and both were ejected, police said.
