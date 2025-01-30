Infrastructure funding freeze under fire

WASHINGTON — Ranking member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Rick Larsen and vice ranking member Emilia Sykes, along with 29 other Democratic committee members, are reacting to President Trump’s executive order halting the funding of important infrastructure investments.

“The President’s rapid-fire executive orders issued last week affecting infrastructure spending rules and air traffic controller staffing, doubled down on with this week’s guidance from the Office of Management and Budget pausing all federal financial assistance, are putting billions of dollars, hundreds of thousands of jobs, and tens of thousands of projects at risk,” the members said. “These actions are sowing chaos in an industry that counts on long-term certainty and will raise project costs.”

In a letter sent to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the members voiced their concerns.

“Unfortunately, the actions in the first week of this administration show a fundamental miscalculation of the bipartisan support infrastructure investment enjoys in Congress and how much governors, mayors, county commissioners, city council members, and state legislators across the country count on federal infrastructure dollars,” the letter said.

Requested Actions



The members also urged Secretary Duffy to stem the “chaotic effect” of President Trump’s actions by:

Providing clear guidance on DOT’s planned actions to implement the President’s objectives with respect to infrastructure spending and eligibilities.

Making publicly available an up-to-date list of all grants subject to or under review pursuant to these executive order.

Communicating to Congress in advance of changes to grant solicitations or grant requirements, including reissuance of Notices of Funding Opportunity.

Providing clarity to project sponsors on how to demonstrate compliance with the longstanding and routinely reauthorized DOT Disadvantaged Business Enterprise.

Infrastructure Investments are Crucial

“Democrats on the House Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) Committee stand ready to be strong partners in investing in infrastructure and creating jobs building, maintaining and operating the nation’s roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, aviation system, maritime transportation system and waterways,” the letter said. “We understand deeply how the work of this Committee affects the economy, supply chains, jobs, safety, mobility, opportunity and quality of life for the women and men we represent.”

The letter noted that the committee has witnessed what happens when Congress does the right thing and funds infrastructure.

“…funds flow to projects and support local economies in every single Congressional district in the country. We want to keep it going by working across the aisle in the 119th Congress.”

To read the full letter, click here.