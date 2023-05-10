Lewis Center, Ohio, truck driver honored by state police for safety record

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — The sight of law enforcement isn’t always a welcomed one for truck drivers.
But for a Yellow LTL Freight driver, Wednesday, May 3, was a day made special by the men and women in blue.
According to a Facebook post by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), truck driver Anthony Perkins of Lewis Center was honored by the OSHP’s Licensing and Commercial Standards section for driving 4 million miles without a preventable crash.
The event also allowed officers to speak and engage with other drivers about a variety of commercial safety topics, the Facebook post notes.
“We applaud Anthony for his dedication and commitment to traffic safety,” the post concluded.
