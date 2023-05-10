TheTrucker.com
Lewis Center, Ohio, truck driver honored by state police for safety record

By The Trucker News Staff -
Anthony Perkins, pictured at center wearing an orange vest, poses with members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and others to celebrate his safe driving record. (Courtesy: OSHP)

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — The sight of law enforcement isn’t always a welcomed one for truck drivers.

But for a Yellow LTL Freight driver, Wednesday, May 3, was a day made special by the men and women in blue.

According to a Facebook post by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), truck driver Anthony Perkins of Lewis Center was honored by the OSHP’s Licensing and Commercial Standards section for driving 4 million miles without a preventable crash.

The event also allowed officers to speak and engage with other drivers about a variety of commercial safety topics, the Facebook post notes.

“We applaud Anthony for his dedication and commitment to traffic safety,” the post concluded.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

