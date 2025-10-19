Louisiana police looking for 18-wheeler involved in fatality with motorcycle

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. – A Friday evening fatality involving a motorcycle has law enforcement looking for what it beleives is an 18-wheeler involved in the crash.

According to a Louisiana State Police release, on October 17, 2025, shortly after 5:00 a.m., it began investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 347 near Lou Gauthier Road. The crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Harvey Gauthier of St. Martinville.

LSP says its preliminary investigation revealed that Gauthier was riding a 2007 Honda off-road motorcycle south on LA Hwy 347. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle abruptly braked and lost control before turning onto its side. Gauthier fell from the motorcycle and came to rest partially in the northbound lane. A suspected 18-wheeler that was northbound on LA Hwy 347 then struck Gauthier in the roadway and continued north.

Police report that Gauthier sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Gauthier and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers are still working to identify the suspected 18-wheeler involved. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880. Information can also be reported anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting File a Report or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.